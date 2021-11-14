Madhya Pradesh: Security guard of college arrested for killing colleague for money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard was arrested on Saturday by the police for killing another security guard of a college on Sanwer Road. The police managed to identify the accused on the basis of ATM card transactions of the deceased after the murder. The accused wanted to repay his debt due to which he had reportedly attacked his colleague with a heavy object and withdrew Rs 49,000 from the debit card of the deceased.

SP Ashutosh Bagri said that guard Tilak Singh Narvaria was found dead in the premises of LNCT College in Revati village on Thursday morning. An injury mark was found on his head. A team led by Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni was formed to trace the accused and a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced on the arrest of the accused.

During investigations, TI Soni and his team gathered information from the college staff and came to know that Tilak Singh didn’t know how to withdraw cash from the ATM machine. He used to take help of his colleagues for withdrawing money. Later, the police checked his bank statement and they came to know that there were six transactions after Tilak Singh's death. The ATM booths near SAIMS, Gommat Giri and Gandhi Nagar area were used to withdraw the amount.

During the technical investigation and the examination of the CCTVs of the ATM booths, the police managed to identify the accused as Bhagirath Patel, a colleague of the deceased. Later, Bhagirath was detained and he allegedly confessed to killing Tilak Singh.

Accused Bhagirath hails from Sagar district and he was staying in Revati village for a few years. The accused allegedly informed the police that he had borrowed Rs 90,000 from a private lender in April 2021 for his daughter’s marriage and his father died in May 2021 so he again took Rs 35,000 from a person. He was under debt and he had sold his bike.

He had to repay the remaining loan amount and he was aware of the large sum that Tilak Singh had in his account. According to police, the accused killed Tilak Singh and stole his debit card and later he broke Tilak Singh's mobile SIM to hide the transaction messages on the mobile phone. A sum of Rs 45000 and the ATM card of the deceased were recovered by the police from the accused.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 09:33 AM IST