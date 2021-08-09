Madhya Pradesh: Security guard ends life by jumping into a well under Dwarkapuri police station, Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well under Dwarkapuri police station late on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The security guard identified as Bheru Lal Parmar was reportedly depressed over losing his job.

According to Dwarkapuri police station inspector, Satish Dwivedi, Parmar's, who belonged to Nagda town of Ujjain district, was working as security guard with a private firm. Recently, he lost his job for some reason.

On Sunday night, Parmar went missing from home. Family members searched for him in nearby areas and also tried to contact him over his phone. They later approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint.

Dwivedi said that Parmar’s body was found in a well situated at Kundan Nagar. The body was fished out and taken for autopsy, Dwivedi said.

“The statements of family members are being recorded. Though the exact cause that prompted him to take extreme steps is yet to be established, it is said that he was under depression since he lost his job,” Dwivedi said. A security guard allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well under Dwarkapuri police station late on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The security guard identified as Bheru Lal Parmar was reportedly depressed over losing his job.

According to Dwarkapuri police station inspector, Satish Dwivedi, Parmar's, who belonged to Nagda town of Ujjain district, was working as security guard with a private firm. Recently, he lost his job for some reason.

On Sunday night, Parmar went missing from home. Family members searched for him in nearby areas and also tried to contact him over his phone. They later approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint.

Dwivedi said that Parmar’s body was found in a well situated at Kundan Nagar. The body was fished out and taken for autopsy, Dwivedi said.

“The statements of family members are being recorded. Though the exact cause that prompted him to take extreme steps is yet to be established, it is said that he was under depression since he lost his job,” Dwivedi said.