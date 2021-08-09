Madhya Pradesh: Car rams into stationary truck in Jabalpur, youth dies

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed in a road accident on the National Highway in Panagar area on Monday when his car rammed into a stationary truck. The police took the truck driver into custody.

According to Panagar TI RK Soni, Aniket alias Chinu Vasudev, a resident of ward number 10 of Sihora, was coming to Jabalpur in a car. When he reached Kusner bypass of Panagar, his car rammed into the the truck parked on the road.

The car was moving at a high speed and ripped into the truck. The front portion of the car was damaged.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and took the truck driver into custody.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case against the driver.