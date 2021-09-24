Madhya Pradesh: Security check at Indore’s court after attack in Delhi’s Rohini Court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the shootout inside a courtroom in Delhi’s Rohini Court, a security detail was carried out at both the district and High Court. While security measures at Indore Bench of the High Court were found sufficient, the security at district court would be beefed up.

In Delhi's Rohini Court, two gangsters posing as lawyers barged into a courtroom and shot dead notorious gangster Jitendra alias Gogi on Friday. The two shooters were shot dead by the Delhi police.

The District Judge (Indore) Dinesh Paliwal told Free Press, “There is enough security in the court premises, but also added that security will be beefed up if needed."

“At present, there is no such requirement for increasing the security because police force remains in the court,” he added.

On installing metal detectors and other such devices in the court, District Judge Paliwal said, “Discussion will be done on this matter and appropriate action would be taken."

In the High Court, there are metal detectors at the entrance gates and police are checking spots at several places.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:12 PM IST