Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 02:14 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Head constable electrocuted while working in home, dies during treatment

According to the Chunabhatti police he was holding some metallic rod that came in contact of a high-tension electric wire.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo | File photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable posted to the transport section of police department in Bhopal, allegedly died of electrocution.

The incident occurred when Bhagwan Singh 51, living in Suraj Nagar under Ratibad police station, was working on the roof of his house.

According to the Chunabhatti police he was holding some metallic rod which came in contact of a high-tension electric wire.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Chunabhatti by his family members where he was admitted.

On Thursday at around 11 pm, the cop was declared dead and police were informed.

The Chunabhatti police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case. Police is yet to record statements of his wife and two sons.

Friday, September 24, 2021, 02:14 PM IST
