Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Mandsaur till July 31

Mandsaur: To curb coronavirus outbreak and to maintain law and order, additional district magistrate RP Verma has ordered to impose section 144 in the district.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious events, fairs and gatherings will be prohibited.

Schools, colleges will remain closed till further orders and operation of all coaching institutes are banned too. Online classes will be allowed and training programs can be conducted with 50 % capacity of venue.

All religious places of worship will be able to open, but not more than 6 people will be present at a time and Covid protocol has to be followed. All shops, commercial establishments, private offices, shopping malls, gyms will be able to open till their predetermined time. Cinema houses and theaters can be operated to the extent of 50 % of the total capacity.

All major, medium, small and micro industries will be able to function at their full capacity and construction activities will remain unaffected. Sports stadiums will be allowed to operate sans spectators.

All restaurants and clubs can operate at 100% capacity subject to compliance with Covid-19 protocol. Guests at weddings have been capped at 100.The organizer has to supply the list of the names of the guests to the district administration before the event.

Last rites can be allowed with a maximum of 50 people. The movement of state and intra-state persons, goods and services will remain uninterrupted. Night curfew will remain in all the urban areas of Mandsaur from 11.00 pm to 06.00 am. This order will be effective till July 31, 2021.

This order is addressed to the general public and its violation will lead to action under section 188.