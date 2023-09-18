Madhya Pradesh: SDRF, Home Guards In Rescue Act | FP Photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including a pregnant woman, were rescued with the help of an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter in flood-affected Barnagar, on Sunday.

In a joint operation of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Home Guard teams these persons were rescued from village Semaliya and taken to a safe place. It is noteworthy that Ujjain collector Kumar Purushottam has ordered the helicopter from Nagpur.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 residents of low-lying areas of Ujjain city were shifted to make-shift places due to the water logging situation near Mahakal Temple. Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee is providing food and other amenities to those in camps.

Keeping the heavy rains in mind, the collector has also ordered a holiday for all the government and private schools of the district on Monday. The water level of all three major dams in the Indore-Ujjain division increased to a new height prompting authorities to release water from Omakareshwar and Indira Sagar dam in Khandwa.

The MET department has predicted that heavy rain is likely to continue in the districts of Dhar, Barwani, Alirajpur and Jhabua. The rain in Ujjain started at 5 pm on Friday and continued throughout the night.

According to the data received from the Government Jiwaji Observatory, 152.4 mm (more than 6 inches) of rain was recorded in the city till 5 pm on Saturday. So far 1,044 mm (about 42 inches) of rainfall has been recorded in the city.