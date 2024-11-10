 Madhya Pradesh: SDM Orders FIR Against Sarpanch, 11 Others In Jawad
Madhya Pradesh: SDM Orders FIR Against Sarpanch, 11 Others In Jawad

SCAM | Govt land encroachment in Morka village. Shah conducted a thorough investigation that confirmed illegal issuance of leases and subsequent sale of the land to private individuals.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: SDM Orders FIR Against Sarpanch, 11 Others In Jawad | Representative Image

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Jawad SDM has ordered the registration of an FIR against multiple individuals involved in the encroachment of approximately 17,100 square feet of government land in Morka village, located within Barkheda Kamaliya gram panchayat. The order specifically targets sarpanch, secretary, sub-registrar, as well as the buyer and seller involved in the illegal transactions.

The investigation revealed that Sarpanch Naresh Patidar had unlawfully issued residential leases on government land intended for the homeless, thereby violating rules and regulations. This misconduct was brought to light through complaints lodged by residents Umashankar Nagda, Shobharam Dhakad and Manish Choubey, which reached high-ranking officials, including the Chief Minister and Lokayukta.

Following the complaints, SDM Shah conducted a thorough investigation that confirmed the illegal issuance of leases and subsequent sale of the land to private individuals. The encroachment involved the issuance of two leases of 4,800 square feet and five leases of 1,500 square feet, culminating in the sale of the government land, which was meant for the benefit of the underprivileged.

article-image

SDM has directed the district panchayath CEO to initiate the FIR proceedings against Sarpanch Naresh Patidar, secretary (recently suspended) Shyamsundar Patidar, sub-registrar and others. The district panchayat CEO confirmed that the process for registering the case was underway. A day before the SDM order, the district panchayat CEO also suspended secretary Patidar.

Madhya Pradesh: SDM Orders FIR Against Sarpanch, 11 Others In Jawad

