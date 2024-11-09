 Madhya Pradesh Government Schools To Implement 10 'Bagless Days' For Classes 6-8
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Government Schools To Implement 10 'Bagless Days' For Classes 6-8

Madhya Pradesh Government Schools To Implement 10 'Bagless Days' For Classes 6-8

Students to be engaged in art, historical and cultural activities, learning modern farming, visiting local farms and interacting with local artisans and professionals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 01:31 AM IST
article-image
RobinAge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, government secondary schools across the state will organise ten ‘Bagless Days’ for students in classes 6 to 8. The department has directed district education officers (DEO) and district project coordinators (DPC) of each district to conduct activities in each school.

Schools of every district except those having elections are directed to hold these activities on at least one Saturday each month. For this, an amount of Rs 2500 will be allocated to each government secondary school to support these activities. Schools are encouraged to organise art and craft sessions, such as drawing, clay modeling, and puppet-making.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Blames Congress For Partition, Says 'It's Actions Affected India...
article-image

Historical and cultural activities will include folk dances, poetry recitation, and storytelling. Additionally, students will learn about modern farming techniques, including organic farming and poly farming, and will visit local farms to gain practical knowledge.

Educational tours to places like post offices, banks, police stations, and historical sites will help students understand the functioning of essential institutions. Schools will also arrange interactions with local artisans and professionals, covering fields like plumbing, handloom, and woodwork.  

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid Schizophrenia
Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid Schizophrenia
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To Ensure Public Safety
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To Ensure Public Safety
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters Amid Leadership Speculation
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters Amid Leadership Speculation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance Tensions
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance Tensions
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Administration Instructs To Maintain Status Quo On Temple In Park

Bhopal: Administration Instructs To Maintain Status Quo On Temple In Park

Madhya Pradesh Government Schools To Implement 10 'Bagless Days' For Classes 6-8

Madhya Pradesh Government Schools To Implement 10 'Bagless Days' For Classes 6-8

MP: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Directs Department To Adopt Land Pooling System To Recover...

MP: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Directs Department To Adopt Land Pooling System To Recover...

Madhya Pradesh Set To Revise Its Two-Decades Old Sports Policy

Madhya Pradesh Set To Revise Its Two-Decades Old Sports Policy

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Accused Patidar Moves Court, Claims NCB Coerced Confession

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Accused Patidar Moves Court, Claims NCB Coerced Confession