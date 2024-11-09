Madhya Pradesh Government Schools To Implement 10 'Bagless Days' For Classes 6-8

RobinAge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, government secondary schools across the state will organise ten ‘Bagless Days’ for students in classes 6 to 8. The department has directed district education officers (DEO) and district project coordinators (DPC) of each district to conduct activities in each school.

Schools of every district except those having elections are directed to hold these activities on at least one Saturday each month. For this, an amount of Rs 2500 will be allocated to each government secondary school to support these activities. Schools are encouraged to organise art and craft sessions, such as drawing, clay modeling, and puppet-making.

Historical and cultural activities will include folk dances, poetry recitation, and storytelling. Additionally, students will learn about modern farming techniques, including organic farming and poly farming, and will visit local farms to gain practical knowledge.

Educational tours to places like post offices, banks, police stations, and historical sites will help students understand the functioning of essential institutions. Schools will also arrange interactions with local artisans and professionals, covering fields like plumbing, handloom, and woodwork.