Madhya Pradesh: SDM inspects cooperative societies in Khargone

FP Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving complaint of not getting sufficient urea during weekly public hearing, Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam directed sub-divisional magistrates to conduct inspection at cooperative societies. Taking cognisance, SDM Omnarayan Singh inspected cooperative societies. Before this, farmers from Bhagwanpura village complained that despite there being sufficient stock of fertiliser in the district, the farmers have to Khargone. Following this, collector Kuman Purushottam directed SDM and agriculture department to fix the fertiliser distribution system at the time limit meeting.

On Tuesday, an account holder of Pipaljhopa Cooperative Society complained that society was not providing urea to farmers. On the same day, late in the evening, SDM Omnarayan Singh, cooperative manager and the staff of agriculture department conducted a surprise inspection. Apart from Pipaljhopa, the team also inspected Bistan Cooperative Society. During the inspection, the team checked the online entry of fertilisers, physical verification and stock register. Online entry of NPK in Pipaljhopa Society showed 34 bags. Against this, 58 bags were found. Similarly, 218 bags of Single Super Phosphate were found online. During physical verification, 248 bags were found. About 24 bags of NPK and 30 bags of single super phosphate were found extra in the society.

Difference in stock

SDM Singh also inspected Bistan Cooperative Society. SDM Singh said that panchnama was made. The status of fertilisers in the society was as follows. Number of urea bags shown online was 351 while 284 bags were shown in stock register and 252 bags were found during physical verification. A total of 99 bags were found short. Similarly, entry of MAP was shown zero online, 640 bags were shown in stock register while 640 bags were found during physical verification.

As for NPK, its online entry was 336 bags. It was 214 bags in stock register while 198 bags were found during physical verification. A total of 138 bags were found short. The online entry of Sing Super Phosphate was 491 bags. There were 476 bags in stock register. In all, 443 bags were found in physical verification. A total of 48 bags were found short. SDM Singh said that after receiving complaint, a surprise inspection was conducted late in the evening on the order of collector Kumar Purushottam. Some anomalies have come to light during the inspection. There is possibility of registering an FIR in the matter today (Wednesday) itself.