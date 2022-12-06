CM’s public service campaign: 2.58 lakh eligible people to get scheme benefit in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2.58 lakh new eligible people will get benefit of the government-run schemes. On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP government had launched the Chief Minister's public service campaign to identify the eligible people who have failed to get benefit of the government-run 38 schemes. In the campaign, conducted in two phases from September 17 to October 31, the eligibility of the persons left out was checked. The survey teams collected necessary documents of the eligible beneficiaries. Thereafter panchayat wise camps were organised to enrol them.

In this survey, major schemes of Government of India and State Government including Food Department’s PDS and Ujjwala Yojana, Urban Development's Urban Street Vendor, Rural Development Department's Swachh Bharat Mission and Rural Street Vendor's Scheme, besides schemes of 11 other departments were selected. A total of 2.58 lakh new eligible beneficiaries will now get the benefit of the schemes.

1,07,442 Ayushman card made after survey

After the Chief Minister's public service 45-day campaign, as many as 1,07,442 Ayushman cards have been made. The cases of map rectification, PM Kisan card, CM Kisan card, renaming, distribution and demarcation of the Revenue Department have been resolved.

57,812 beneficiaries have been benefited by the Revenue Department. Similarly, 45,848 beneficiaries have been added to the Finance Department's Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, 1,980 to the Atal Pension Yojana and 359 to the Kisan Credit Card.

Apart from these, Food Department has given 13,432, Urban Development Department and Rural Development Department to 7,904 beneficiaries, Women Child Development 2551, Animal Husbandry 2812, Fisheries Department 1780, Labor Department 404, Cooperative 1,889, Social Justice Department 5 types of pension. And in other schemes, 4,293, General Administration has given benefits to 8,592 and Trade and Industry Department has given benefits to 628 beneficiaries as per eligibility.

