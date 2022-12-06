Madhya Pradesh: Bhagwanpura farmer approaches collector to get land records straight in Khargone

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Sohan, a farmer of Bhagwanpura, came all the way to Khargone to raise his complaint at the weekly public hearing before the district collector. The farmer appearing before collector Kumar Purshottam sought rectification of the factual error in department records of his agricultural land. Sohan said that the map of his agricultural land in the revenue department was correct but online records show it wrong. The farmer claimed that he had approached tehsildar and SDM but the duo did not get his issue resolved.

Sohan alleged that patwari was giving misleading information and so his case was not being resolved. The collector assured the farmer that his land records would be corrected . the collector marked his application for the time-limit meeting with the SDM.

Tehsildar sits on complaint for 6 months

Dhanpada of Barwaha tehsil had come to the public hearing to bring to the notice of collector the issue regarding a road dispute. Dhanpada said he had taken up the issue before the tehsildar around six months ago but the matter remained unresolved. The man said that since no action was taken even after 6 months, he decided to take up the issue before the collector at the public hearing.

The collector through video conferencing instructed Barwah SDM to ensure that tehsildar concerned redresses complaints generating at their level. Such complaints should be resolved by tehsildar and not be taken up at district-level, said the collector, instructing that in future, if such complaints are received, the tehsildar concerned will be responsible for ensuring their redressal.