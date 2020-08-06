Madhya Pradesh: Scindia condemns desecration of Ambedkar's statue

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday condemned the desecration of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

He had asked the administration to take stern action against the culprit, he added.

"I strongly condemn the incident in Picchore town.

Such incidents are very painful...people revere Ambedkar a lot as he framed the country's Constitution," Scindia said in a statement.

"I have directed the district administration to act sternly in the matter by identifying the culprit and also restore the statue with full honours," he said.

On Wednesday, an unidentified man allegedly desecrated the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Pichore town in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the local bus stand, where the statue is located, he said.

The incident triggered tension in the area with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) threatening to stage a protest on August 8.

Inspector of Pichore town, Ajay Bhargava, announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to anyone providing information about the accused person, who was seen wearing a mask at the time of the offence.

A case has been registered in this connection, the official said.

