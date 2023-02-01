Madhya Pradesh: School students stage street play on Khelo India Youth Games in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the preparations of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022, the administration of Khargone has been looking for innovative ways to promote them. In this series, the students of Shri Kanwartara Public Higher Secondary School, Madleshwar staged a street play on Khelo India Youth Games at Bhavani Mata Mandir Chowk in Maheshwar on Tuesday.

District sports officer Pavi Dubey said that, under Khelo India, water sports event canoe Slalom will be organised in boys and girls categories on February 6 and 7 in Maheshwar which is famous for its very beautiful ghats and gorgeous Maheshwari sarees.

She added canoe slalom (previously known as whitewater slalom) is a competitive sport aimed at navigating a decked canoe or kayak through a course of hanging downstream or upstream gates on river rapids in the fastest time possible. 'Khelo India 2022 aims to ready players with an eye on the 2024 Olympics to be held in Paris', said Dubey.

As many as 27 different sports competitions will be held in eight districts of Madha Pradesh till February 11. On this occasion, district Mallakhamba coach Satyaveer Purohit, youth coordinator Anita Hirve, Akhilesh Shukla, Ashish Gupta and a large number of residents were also present.

