Khelo India 2022: Farmer's son Vishal from MP's Khargone eyeing golden glory

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Vishal Verma, a promising canoe slalom player, is eager to show off his skills and win medals during the ongoing Khelo India competition in the state.

Vishal, who has arrived in Maheshwar, reports that the national-level competitions held in Maheshwar thus far have been very successful. He has won gold medals in each of them and he will now use his full experience and game-changing force to win gold at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

Verma, the son of a farmer from Shikarpur, a small village in Sehore district, has been receiving coaching at MP Sports Academy for the past four years. During this time, he has competed in five national and one international level competitions.

Based on his previous experience, Vishal believes Maheshwar's track is the best not only in India, but also in Asia. In the year 2022, the International Canoe Slalom was held in Pattaya, Thailand, on an artificial track. While the speed of the water in Maheshwar's Sahastradhara provides a very natural sense of place and distance, players have a more pleasant experience here. I consider myself fortunate that the Games India-2022 Slalom will take place on such a track.

He won gold medals in the sixth, seventh, and eighth national canoe slalom competitions. Vishal has five gold medals from national competitions between 2018 and 2022. He has been receiving coaching from Sports Academy for the past four years.

Vishal stated that when he was younger, this competition was held near his village at Rehti, where there is also a canoe slalom track.

During that time, he learned about the game from various newspapers and gathered a lot of information. Since then, he has decided to pursue a career in canoe slalom. Vishal has returned to Maheshwar's Sahastradhara in search of gold.