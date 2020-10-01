Madhya Pradesh: School education department starts teachers' online training

Indore: In the era of corona virus infection, now the Department of School Education will insist on studying completely online. The department started 3-month training program for teachers on Thursday.

Under this program, teachers were mandated to undergo 18 types of training. The training started from October 1, and will continue till December 30.

All the schools were allowed to open the premises for doubt clearing sessions for high school and higher secondary school students from September 21. While schools affiliated Central Board of Secondary School (CBSE) have been slow in opening their doors and have confined to online classes, most private schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) have been holding doubt-clearing sessions regularly.

Under these sessions, students are coming to school for taking guidance from teachers. Parents' consent form is mandatory and to ensure social distancing attendance of children in schools is minimal.

Citing issues shared by students and teachers in online classes, education department decided to conduct online training.

The department in its notice said that there will be more focus on teaching online rather than opening schools in the entire state.

The training will equip teachers with requisite skills to ensure learning via online streaming. From October 1, 2020 to December 30, 2020, department has made it mandatory for every teacher to attend training in 18 types of courses.

What will teacher’s learn?

The 3-month training program announced for teachers has focused on how to make children study online.

To handle this task, teachers will attend the following courses: Health and Wellness in Schools, Developing Personal Qualifications, Integration of ICT in Teaching ‑ Learning and Assessment Courses, Art-Integrated Learning, Mathematics Pedagogy, Languages Pedagogy, Pre-School Education, Covid ‑19 scenario and its education challenges.

Further, other related sessions about the department, day-to-day issues, children rights, protection from child sexual abuse and sexual offenses will be discussed in the training program.