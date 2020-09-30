Bhopal: Indore district’s new jail completion pending for 15 years; state cabinet changes construction agency to speed up work

BHOPAL: The state cabinet has decided to change the agency to complete the construction of new jail located on Indore- Sanwer Road in Indore district. Its construction began in 2015 but remains incomplete even after 15 years of launch.

The cabinet has decided to remove present construction agency MP Housing and Infrastructure Board and allot work to state PWD.

The existing agency could complete construction of jail’s outer walls and 21 staff quarters till date. The remaining work is still pending. Director General, jails, Sanjay Choudhary said state cabinet has given consent to change the construction agency of the new jail. He added that Indore is one of the most populated cities having highest crime rate in the state.

Under the redensification programme, the new jail will come up on 51 acres of land. The total budget for construction is estimated to be Rs 208.68 crore. For first phase of construction, Rs 60 crore has been released. This jail will accommodate more than 3,000 prisoners.

At present, Indore district has central jail and district jail and both the jails are overcrowded. Both the jails can accommodate 1,650 prisoners but more than 3,000 prisoners occupy them.