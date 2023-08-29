Madhya Pradesh: 'Scheme Aims To Empower Women For Sustainable Development,' Says Dattigaon At Ladli Behna Conference In Badnawar

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion minister (state) and local MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon participated in Ladli Behna Scheme Conference held here on Tuesday.

While addressing the event, Dattigaon said that the scheme sets a direct path towards gender equality, poverty eradication and empowerment for sustainable development. He also informed beneficiaries about other welfare schemes of the government.

Municipal president Meena Yadav, CMO Manoj Kumar Maurya, vice-president Rajendra Singh Panwar and councillors graced the event. President Yadav elaborated about the ongoing development work in the town in her welcome speech

Civil Supplies Corporation vice-president Rajesh Aggarwal, Narendra Rathod, Premchand Parmar, Asha Saraf, Shekhar Yadav, Sunita Parmar also attended the event. The event was conducted by Jitendra Sharma and Anita Chouhan proposed a vote of thanks.

Live telecast of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s event was also held. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, the CM hiked the financial aid given to women under the scheme from Rs 1k to Rs 1,250 per month. Currently, there are 3,308 beneficiaries of the scheme (that began on June 10 this year) across the town.

