Madhya Pradesh: Sanwer Road industrialist hope IMC will act against encroachments

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The industrialist of the Sanwer Road industrial area is hoping that their age-old problem of encroachments and other issues would be solved now that senior municipal officers have visited the area and seen the problems first hand.

A delegation of industrialists led by AIMP president Pramod Dafaria meet municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal at her office on Friday. The delegation briefed her about their multiple problems. Dafaria informed Pal about the encroachments in the industrial areas and said they needed to be removed for proper development.

Dafaria said that the road to Agarbatti Complex in Sector A is dilapidated and it causes a major problem in the movement of vehicles at the railway crossing located in Sector B. He told the commissioner that there is no provision of drinking water anywhere in the industrial area, there is a problem of waste management, every day there is a traffic jam at the railway crossing of Sector D, which causes huge problems to the industries.

He said a road to Super Corridor from Sanwer Road industrial area’s Sector E has been sanctioned, but work has not started. He said they are facing many problems in making the boundary wall. He pointed out that the industrialists are making a lavish convention centre, but a slum is coming up nearby which would ruin the convention centre.

Dafaria requsted a field visit by IMC officials and Pal instructed deputy commissioner Lata Aggrawal and other officers to reach the Sanwer Road Industrial Area and have a joint inspection with Dafaria and other office-bearers. The team saw the problems first hand and deputy commissioner Aggrawal directed officials to remove encroachments and clear the other hurdles.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:38 PM IST