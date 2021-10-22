Madhya Pradesh: FIR against Congress MLA Babu Lal Jandel for his remark over burning Constitution of the country

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Sheopur Babu Lal Jandel has landed himself in controversy for his comment over burning the Constitution of the country.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prem Lal Kurve had lodged an FIR against the MLA in Kotwali police station.

Instructions have also been issued to investigate the matter.

Notably, Congress MLA from Sheopur assembly constituency Babu Lal Jandel had threatened to burn the Constitution in the assembly while talking to the media persons at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of this, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra had instructed the police officers to take action against the MLA. ASP, Sheopur directed the Kotwali police station to register an FIR against MLA Jandel under the Prevention of Insults to National Pride Act 171.

BJP workers also reached the Collectorate demanding the removal of the membership of the Congress MLA from the assembly and submitted a memorandum to collector Shubham Verma in the name of the Governor.

BJP District President Surendra Singh Jat said that the Congress MLA has insulted the Constitution.

"I will demand from the governor that his membership should be terminated from the assembly," said Surendra Singh Jat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 02:34 PM IST