Madhya Pradesh: Sans trains, commuters, mishaps rise on Ujjain-Jaora BOT road

Nagda: Due to Covid outbreak passenger trains have been halted between Ujjain and Jaora for the last eight months leading to heavy pressure of travellers on BOT road which connect the two cities via Nagda.
During the lockdown the traffic remained closed on the road for two months, but since the unlock began in phased manner, traffic as well consequent mishaps started to rise.
Locals claimed that despite heavy traffic on the road, authority hardly bothers about the maintenance and patchwork of the road. Adding salt to injury the commuters also grapple with lack of security arrangements and non-availability of highway ambulance make this 100 kilometre long build–operate–transfer (BOT) road between Ujjain and Jaora through Nagda whenever any accident takes place.
Commuters alleged that that company is charging Rs 60 as toll tax to ply on the road, but due to their apathetic attitude on maintenance, tax payers are facing hassles of negotiating road full of potholes.
The route has become equally unsafe for commuters on two-wheelers. Twenty percent of two-wheelers do not use helmets. Also, many vehicles have neither a tail light nor a side glass.
Reports of one or two accidents are a common affair on the route. Commuters claimed that with the onset of wedding season and this route will witness even more traffic. The authorities should ensure that maintenance and safety measures on this route are improved on priority, he added.
