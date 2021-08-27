Madhya Pradesh: Sakal Hindu Samaj holds protest against pro-Pak sloganeering

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering in Ujjain last week, dozens of youths under the banner of Sakal Hindu Samaj late on Wednesday, demanded stern action against the guilty.

The youths here painted the national flag of Pakistan at major squares including a Sai Chaurahe on Thandla Road, Jhabua Square on Jhabua Road, Railway Over Bridge on Rambhapur Road and stood on the flag to register their protest.

A large number of Hindu activists from the surrounding rural areas were also present in the protest.

The youth also took out a procession from the local Dussehra Ground raising slogans of Hindustan Zindabad and Jai Jai Shri Ram.

A large police force was deployed on the entire route of procession to avoid any untoward incident, informed Meghnagar police station in-charge Kailash Rawat.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:10 AM IST