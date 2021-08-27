Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make away with Rs 1.5L in cash from Guna tehsil office

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke open the lockers in Guna’s tehsil office and made away with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash on Wednesday night. The two watchmen were allegedly asleep during the whole while. The cash amount was stolen by breaking the locks of 6 lockers in the shelves in the offices of the patwaris.

After being informed, police station incharge Madan Mohan Malviya took stock of the tehsil and also took information from the patwaris. A case has been registered.

Tehsil is located in a very safe area as Ajak police station and petrol pump are barely 20 meters away from the tehsil, where there is hustle and bustle 24 hours and watchmen also stay here at night. Despite this, the theft has been carried out here.

A total Rs 1.5 lakhs have been stolen from the 6 lockers while a large number of registries were also kept in every cupboard but the thieves have not touched them. Patwari Ajay had kept checks worth 2 lakh rupees in the cupboard, but the thieves did not touch them either. The thieves only took the cash.

