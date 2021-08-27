Madhya Pradesh: Industrialists raise issues with MLA

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of investors or start-up owners including industrialists Mukesh Mehta, Ashok Porwal, Lokesh Kanthed, Ankur Jain, Vaibhav Ostwal, Umesh Sharma and others met Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey and shared their issues pertaining the new industrial area.

They talked about how the rules and provisions for the investors in the new industrial area are very complex and with restrictions, new start-ups and the entrepreneurs who want to start their own business and provide employment to others will not be able to succeed accordingly. It is necessary to amend them.

MLA Dr Pandey has assured to get the solution done after talking to the chief minister, state industries minister and Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam (MP AKVN) managing director.

Earlier, a new multi-purpose industrial area was announced to be developed on 34 hectares of sugar mill land near the railway station in the town. In order to mobilize other facilities including electricity, water, roads, plots were developed and allotted by making a map on a paper of development itself.

Now investors are being asked to deposit a lump sum amount, even after the development in the area will take another atleast three years to complete and till then investors' amount will get stuck in the project.

More of that, though the MPAKVN issued tender of Rs 38 crore for the development of the area, but work yet to start.

There are many investors who have booked plots by taking loans in the interest of start-up, it is difficult for them to deposit the lump sum amount. Then there are many other restrictions including the obligation not to transfer the plot to anyone, delegation members added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:03 AM IST