Madhya Pradesh: Order survey, provide relief to farmers compensation: MLA to CM

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot assembly constituency in Ratlam met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Ratlam.

MLA Chawla raised the issue of damage to soybean crop issue before the chief minister and demanded immediate survey and compensation to the farmers so that they could get relief before next sowing season.

In most of the villages of Alot Assembly constituency the majority of soybean crop got damaged due to heavy rain in the past. MLA Manoj Chawla himself went to the fields and inspected the crop along with the agriculture and revenue officials.

During the discussion, Manoj Chawla told Shivraj Singh Chouhan that 70 to 80 % of the crops have been damaged in the area, financial crisis has arisen in front of the farmers.

It is also difficult to calculate the cost of the crops sown and each farmer must compensate minimum Rs 40,000 for the loss in the crops. MLA demanded to provide compensation amount at the rate of per hectare.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:58 AM IST