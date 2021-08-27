Madhya Pradesh: Police issues advisory for social media users

Agar/Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Agar Malwa SP on Thursday issued advisory for social media users in Agar.

The advisory has asked the users of social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others to refrain from posting, sharing or even liking content which offend or incite religious sentiments.

The advisory states that those who are found guilty of doing so will be punished severely.

On the advisory the Superintendent of Police said that sharing inflammatory content creates law and order situation and the same can be warded off with timely action.

We will take strict punitive action against the guilty under the IT Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:53 AM IST