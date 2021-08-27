Madhya Pradesh: Malwa-Nimar achieves 108.38 % target 11.44 lakh vaccinated

Malwa Nimar (Madhya Pradesh): Two-day Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0 concluded here in the state on high note on Thursday. State health department achieved 127.39 % of vaccination target set for the Mega Vaccination Drive held in the state on August 25 and 26.

In Malwa-Nimar region (western Madhya Pradesh), the Health Department achieved 108.38 % of total target set for two-day drive. Here, against a target of 10.56 lakh as many 11.44 lakh people were vaccinated.

The state government has decided to vaccinate as many 31.61 lakh beneficiaries (21.61 lakh on day I and 10 lakh on day II) during the two-day drive.

However, drive once again got overwhelming response in the state on the first day more than 24 lakh people got themselves vaccinated and on the second day, over 16 lakh people got a jab with 111.37 per cent target achieved on the first day and 161.99 (or 162 per cent) target achieved on the second day.

On a welcome not, people from tribal predominated districts: Jhabua, Barwani and Alirajpur participated enthusiastically in the drive. In Jhabua as many 46,117 people were vaccinated against the target of 36,000, in Barwani as many 57,563 got themselves vaccinated against target of 47,000 and in Alirajpur as many 16,072 people got themselves vaccinated against target of 14,000.

When it comes to the highest percentage of vaccination, Mandsaur district outshined other districts in Indore and Ujjain division with total 164.16 per cent of total target vaccination, followed by Indore with total 131.80 per cent. In terms of numbers, Indore crossed two lakh mark (precisely 2,00,997) in the last two day, followed by Ujjain with 1.49 lakhs total vaccination, Ratlam 101444 and Dewas 99,644 doses administered in the last two days.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:45 AM IST