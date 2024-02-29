Madhya Pradesh: Sailana MLA Dodiyar Booked For Demanding ₹ 1 Cr From Medical Store Operator | Representational Image

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The police booked Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar on the complaint filed by a local medical store operator. In the complaint, complainant Tapan Rai accused MLA Dodiyar of demanding a hefty sum of Rs 1 crore.

The operator, in a video released on Friday, claimed that the MLA threatened him with jail if he did not comply with the demand. Sailana police have registered a case against MLA Dodiyar under sections 323, 294, 506, 327, 384, and 34 of the IPC.

Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha confirmed that an FIR has been lodged after a thorough investigation into the matter. The sections under which the case has been registered are non-bailable and carry a provision of punishment of up to 10 years.

MLA Dodiyar, however, has defended his actions, stating that the medical store in question had been operating illegally in Bajna for the past 30 years. He claimed to have protested against the illegal operation for three hours, demanding action.

The incident took a new turn when on February 24, medical director Tapan Rai approached SP Rahul Lodha to lodge a complaint against the MLA. However, as the SP was unavailable, Rai submitted his complaint to the inbound and outbound branch.

The case has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the alleged misuse of power by elected representatives. The authorities are expected to conduct a fair investigation into the matter to ensure justice is served.