Madhya Pradesh: Sachin Chaturvedi visits Aashram Hills in Barwani, plants palm tress, assures of more plantation

Barwani: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis vice-president Sachin Chaturvedi during his visit to Barwani, reached the hill of Ashagram at 6 am on Thursday for a morning walk. During this, he did an hour-long morning walk on the built-in pathway and also planted a palm tree.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar was also present with Sachin Chaturvedi during this inspection and plantation.

During this, Sachin Chaturvedi said that under the Chief Minister's Ankur Abhiyan, preparations are on for a large scale plantation on this huge hill of 33 acres. Under this, preparation for planting 20,000 saplings has been completed in my drip.

Vice President Chaturvedi reached village Chakeri during the tour and inspected the Maheshwari Saree Manufacturing Unit Center run by the women of Self Help Group there. He appreciated the work of the women working in the centre and encouraged them.