Madhya Pradesh: Rural folks lag behind urbanites

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The lack of interest among people for a second dose of vaccination, especially in rural areas, has become a matter of concern for the administrative officials,

Only 47 per cent people have taken a second dose in rural areas which is over 8 per cent less than the urban areas, where 55 per cent have taken the second dose so far.

As many as 8,73,106 people have taken the first dose of vaccine in rural areas while only 4,18,984 have taken the second dose, so far. While comparing it to the urban areas, over 20,29,503 people have taken the first dose and 1145596 have taken the second dose, so far.

Concerned over low turnout, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya has asked the block medical officers, zonal officers, ASHAs, and ANMs to reach a maximum number of people to bring them to vaccination centres for taking a second dose of vaccine.

“We have given a slogan to all health officials and workers to 'reach those who cannot come to us’ and use mobile vaccination teams for vaccinating people in remote rural areas,” Dr Saitya said.

District Immunisation Officer, Dr Tarun Gupta said that they are also trying to motivate people with the help of office-bearers in gram panchayats and public representatives.

Highest vaccination in Mhow-Manpur block

According to the health department, the highest vaccination has taken place in Mhow-Manpur block in rural areas as over 2.6 lakh people have taken the first dose and over 1.34 per cent have taken the second dose which is over 50 per cent of the target.

Lowest vaccination in rural blocks has taken place in Sanwer block as over 1.85 lakh people have taken the first dose while only over 85,000 people have taken the second dose so far.

Name of block - First Dose - Second Dose

Depalpur - 2,03,136 - 96,493

Hatod - 2,17,213 - 1,04,691

Manpur+Mhow - 2,67,275 - 1,32,664

Sanwer - 1,85,482 - 8,5,156

Total in Rural Blocks - 8,73,106 - 4,18,984

Total in Urban Blocks - 20,29,503 - 11,45,596

Total in District - 29,02,609 - 15,64,580

“Lack of interest among people for vaccination is a major concern mainly in rural areas. We are providing more vaccines in rural areas and even running more sites as compared to urban areas but the number of daily vaccinations is low.”

- District Immunisation Officer, Dr Tarun Gupta

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Another vehicle joins Sitaram Rasoi to supply food to poor

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:31 AM IST