Madhya Pradesh: Another vehicle joins Sitaram Rasoi to supply food to poor

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A voluntary organisation, Sitaram Rasoi, searched for malnourished children and sent food to the house of each of them by a vehicle last year.

The organisation has also bought a new vehicle to supply food to more children. Collector Deepak Arya appreciated the work of the social welfare body and said he would always support the cause and better results would be achieved.

Legislator Shailendra Jain and Arya flagged off the vehicle.

Many eminent citizens were present at the inauguration of the vehicle.

According to members of the organisation, the Food Safety Standard Authority has given a certificate to Sitaram Rasoi in the state for providing quality food to the poor.

It has won the third place in terms of supplying quality food after Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and Khadrana Ganesh Temple in Indore.

As far as the supply of quality food goes, Sitaram Rasoi has obtained seventh position in the country, and a certificate for it will soon be issued to the organisation.

According to Chairman of the organisation Rajendra Chaura and secretary Prakash Chaube, they have been supplying food to the malnourished children for many years.

Of the 498 malnourished children the organisation has adopted, 50% have become normal and 70% have recovered, Rajendra and Prakash said.

A doctor from Mhou helps the organisation to look after the children, they said, adding that a large number of malnourished children are found in Amawani and Hafsili areas in the district.

The members of the association visit the house of each child and provide them nutritious food, they further said.

Sitaram Rasoi is a recognised organisation which has been working for the welfare of the poor, Jain said.

Jain urged people to adopt malnourished children and provide healthy food to them. Sitaram Rasoi has been feeding the poor since 2003.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: CM to interact with Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries on Durga Navami

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:38 PM IST