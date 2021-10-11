Madhya Pradesh: CM to interact with Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries on Durga Navami

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Yojana on Navami, which will be celebrated on October 14. State urban development minister and the chairman of by-election management committee Bhupendra Singh Thakur stated this while talking to media here on Monday.

Every day, the chairman holds the meeting of the committee and prepares campaigning plans for the election-bound constituencies. Ladli Laxmi Yojana introduced in 2007 aims to address gender gap, improve educational and living standard of girls.

Thakur said BJP leaders are performing Kanya Poojan in election-bound constituencies and the programme will continue till Ashtami (Wednesday). Responding to a query, the minister assured that no FIR will be registered against garba organisers. “If any FIR has been registered, it will be withdrawn,” he added.

Attacking the Congress, Thakur said Congress party has turned into a company. “A national company is working separately and here in Madhya Pradesh another company is operating. In the state, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath are running separate companies,” he added.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:03 PM IST