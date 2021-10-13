Madhya Pradesh: Rs 80,000 stolen from e-wallet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 80,000 was stolen from a girl’s bank account linked to an e-wallet by some unidentified persons. The girl lodged a complaint with the police during jansunwai on Tuesday. The complaint was forwarded to the crime branch for further investigation.

A girl named Rani has lodged a complaint that her bank account is linked with an e-wallet. On October 9, someone had stolen Rs 80,000 in various installments from her account using an e-wallet. The transactions were done between 1 am and 2 am. She checked her mobile phone when she came to know about the same. She didn’t receive any OTP for the above transactions.

The police officer forwarded her complaint to the crime branch and instructed them to investigate the case to identify the accused.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:24 AM IST