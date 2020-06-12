Madhya Pradesh: Rs 8 crore to be spent on poll-bound Sanwer for power works

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Power Distribution Company is going to spent Rs 8 crore for improving power supply in poll-bound Sanwer constituency.

As many as 150 villages of Sanwer will be benefited by this.

West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal stated that water resource and Indore division in charge minister Tulsiram Silawat had given instructions to this effect.

Narwal stated the company would install 37 km long 11 KV line and 80 new transformers, 39 km LT line. Besides, 20 km long KV line will be replaced. Two new sub-centres would also be set up at Buranakhedi and Bardari.

Narwal stated that the new facilities would help industry, residents, farmers etc.

Superintendent engineering (rural) DN Sharma stated that the works on some sites have already started.

Silawat was Congress MLA from Sanwer constituency but he resigned and joined BJP, soon after his mentor Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress to join the BJP. Now, by-elections will be held in Sanver and Silawat would contest elections on BJP ticket this time.