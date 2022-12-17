Madhya Pradesh: Rs 76 lakh not put to use, Sardarpur Anganwadis still await renovation

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Broken walls, non-functional gates, rusted iron boards, and a dilapidated building. Such is the condition of Anganwadis in Sardarpur tehsil, even though Rs 76 lakhs have been deposited in the bank accounts of gram panchayats almost three months back.

Women and Child Development Department, Dhar has deposited an amount of Rs 76 lakhs in the bank account of Gram Panchayats on September 20, 2022, for the repair of 55 damaged Anganwadi centres of more than 25 gram panchayats in Sardarpur. Though work has started at some places, the repair work of many damaged Anganwadi centres has not started till date.

According to the information received, many Anganwadi buildings located in remote rural areas are being operated in dilapidated condition. On the demand of Women and Child Development project no. 02 Sardarpur, the government has deposited Rs 76 lakhs in the bank account of gram panchayats for the repair of these Anganwadi buildings in the month of September.

Sources have said that the money has been withdrawn from the bank account, by the Sarchpanch of the respective gram panchayats but the repair works are yet to begin.