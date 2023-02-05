Madhya Pradesh: Rs 7,200 cr funding for Indore Metro

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro is expecting to get funding to the tune of Rs 7,200 crore through loans from the Asian Development Bank and the National Development Bank.

Officials of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited told the Free Press on Saturday that the ADB recently conducted a review meeting with the Urban Development Department in which they discussed several projects including the Indore Metro Project.

The team of the bank also learnt about the work progress (of the Indore Metro Project) from the officials present at the meeting. They will also send a team to inspect the work progress.

After the physical inspection, the bank officials will decide on the amount of loan.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the MPMRCL MD, Manish Singh, visited the city and along with MP Shankar Lalwani, he took a review meeting regarding the progress of the Metro project.

He instructed the officials to speed up the work and focus on the super priority corridor which is planned from Radisson Square to the Super Corridor.

He gave them an ultimatum to work as per the deadline and ensure that a trial run could be held either in August or September 2023.

Highlights of the review meeting

*The officials informed MP Lalwani about the progress through a presentation. He directed to prepare a bar chart to depict the work progress

*Models of all the Metro stations shown to MP Lalwani and MD Singh. MP Lalwani said the stations should adhere to international standards.

*The design and drawings ahead of the super corridor were also directed to be finalised soon so that the construction work could continue without delay

*He closely observed the progress of several construction works including stabling line, auxiliary sub-station, receiving substation, operation control centre, out way ramp and other parts of the Gandhinagar Metro Depot

*Instructions given to the officers and contractors to increase the number of workers, human resources and vehicles in order to speed up construction work

*Instructions given for geo-mapping and completion of remaining drawings

