Indore: Social media abuzz with UFO sighting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People always have a lot of curiosity over celestial objects and thus a video that surfaced across social media platforms where claims have been made of sighting an UFO over the city skies near the airport got a lot of TRP.

In the video, a shiny bright linear line can be seen floating in the sky. It is believed that the video was made in Indore and while zooming on the “object” the videographer’s voice is also audible. The object in the sky was heading towards the super corridor from the airport’s side. It was visible for more than 5 to 6 minutes and then it disappeared!

Netizens, it seemed expected more and were left in a huff after watching it. However, people, over the internet, have claimed to have seen ‘this UFO’ at several areas in the city which mostly included people living in areas near the airport.

Many said it was a meteor which was also seen above the skies of other cities in the state in the past few days.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Indore civic body to launch green bond IPO on Feb 10 to raise funds for solar plant

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)