Madhya Pradesh: Rs 55 lakh donated for oxygen plant may go waste

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Oxygen plant worth Rs 55 lakhs, installed with public support, has been lying in the agricultural produce market in an abandoned state for past two months.

People here have expressed concern over the possible harm to the oxygen plant which has been commissioned with the money donated by locals. They are afraid that the funds donated for the plant may go waste if the plant is allowed to rot in open.

They have demanded the administration that its safety be ensured.

The oxygen plant arrived in Sanawad on July 29 and was kept in the mandi premises on a temporary basis. Since then the expensive oxygen plant is lying in the open without proper care.

Even the tarpaulin with which the oxygen plant was covered is now in tatters and dust and water is harming the oxygen plant.

Girdhari Lal Soni, a social worker, Dr KK Srivastava, Dr CS Dagaur, Shyam Maheshwari, Anil Garg, Ajay Bansal, Pranjal Bhavsar, Shantilal Jain, Dwarka Parwal and others said that if this precious oxygen plant remains unattended then it will soon turn into scrap and the funds donated by the locals will be wasted.

The locals have demanded that the district administration should either install the oxygen plant at the designated place in the Government Hospital or it should be lifted from the Mandi premises and be kept at a safe place.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:17 AM IST