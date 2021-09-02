Madhya Pradesh: Rs 4 lakh stolen in broad daylight

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in a Khetia village of Barwani district after some unidentified persons make away with Rs 4 lakh kept in a motorcycle trunk in broad daylight. Incident took place between 12 noon and 1 pm in a market area.

Complainant Dashrath Hirwe in his complaint alleged that he has sold his house recently and had came to the bank to withdraw money.

After withdrawing money from the bank, he stopped at the tea stall for some refreshment. He had parked his motorcycle just outside the stall after locking the motorcycle trunk properly. However, some unidentified thief took away money from the motorcycle, he added.

Hirwe rushed to Khetia police station and lodged a police complaint.

A case has been registered and a probe is on. Police are scanning the CCTV footages.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Health department begins survey in Alot

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:23 AM IST