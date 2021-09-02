Madhya Pradesh: Health department begins survey in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The health department in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district swung into action after locals tested positive for dengue fever.

A door-to-door survey in dengue-affected areas is on. The team is asking people to observe cleanliness.

Dengue has spread its tentacles in village and a 15-year-old boy had contracted dengue in the Wadi area. He is under treatment in Ujjain.

On Tuesday, the team of the Malaria Department reached the Khudwadi area and confirmed the presence of larvae.

Two dengue patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital: one is from Alot and one from Taal locality. A patient has also come to fore in Jagdev Ganj.

The team of Malaria Department found larvae in the water stored outside the homes in some localities.

People are also falling ill due to the apathy of the cleaning workers, alleged a local. Due to the callous approach of municipal council mosquitoes are breeding in the heaps of garbage have piled up in the whole area, he added.

