Madhya Pradesh: Rs 20,000 cr earmarked for cities’ devpt in state, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday participated in Mandsaur Gaurav Divas celebrations and performed bhoomi-pujan and inaugurated developmental works worth more than Rs 1,500 crore.

Addressing the programme, CM has said that like villages in the state, a complete plan was being chalked out for the development of cities.

Like the recent conference of panchayat representatives, a state-level conference of representatives of urban bodies too would be held soon. About Rs 20,000 crore would be spent on the development of the cities of the state.

Old illegal colonies in all 413 cities would be legalised on nominal rate. Pattas would be given to eligible people under the Mukhyamantri Bhu-Awasiya Adhikar Yojana.

Chouhan has said that the rules and procedures were meant for the convenience of the public and not to stop the work. Public works should be done without hindrance. More centres should be made for distribution of fertilizers to the farmers. Farmers who are defaulters should also be given fertilizer from the society office on cash payment. CM also distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

Chief Minister Chouhan awarded “Dashpur Ratna” to personalities for their contribution in the development of Mandsaur. Nirmala Kanosiya, Anamika Jain and Dr Vijay Shankar Mishra were felicitated by shawl-shreefal, mementos and letters of appreciation.

Earlier, he also unveiled life-size statue of Samrat Yashovardhan of Mandsaur near Telia Talab. Chief Minister Chouhan, through virtual medium, addressed the beneficiary of Mohana city.

Chief Minister said that emperor Yashovardhan’s contribution in development of Mandsaur and Malwa was immense. He was brave and defeated foreign invaders Huns. Celebrating Mandsaur Gaurav Diwas in his name was a matter of pride for all of us, he added.

Grand complex near Pashupatinath Temple soon

Chouhan said that like Shri Mahakal Lok Ujjain, a grand complex will also be developed near Pashupatinath Temple. Babu Shivdas Agarwal, Pratikand Maharaj and Mastram Maharaj have made invaluable contribution in the development of Shri Pashupatinath Temple. Rs 28.91 crore will be spent on purification of Shivna river in Mandsaur. Under the Gandhi Sagar Group Water Supply Scheme, water will be supplied through pipe line to homes in 629 villages of Mandsaur district and 191 villages of Ratlam district.