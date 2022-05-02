Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1 crore spirit seized near Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Agar seized 5,200 litre OP (over proof) spirit worth Rs one crore, informed Kotwali police station-in-charge Harish Jejurkar.

Police arrested one Sombir Jaat, 23, a native of Burad Kheda village under in Jind, Haryana. Police seized the truck and booked Sombir under Section 34(2), 49(a) of the Excise Act and produced him before a local court.

Jejurkar told that Sombir is a member of an inter-state liquor peddler group and the spirit seized was to be used in making spurious liquor.

The officer added that they got a tip-off about the huge cache of OP spirit being transported to different places via Agar Malwa district. and put pickets at Barod Road on an intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police intercepted one suspect container having Haryana registration and seized 26 plastic drums (each capacity of 200 litres) containing OP spirit.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:28 PM IST