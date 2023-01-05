Madhya Pradesh: Rousing welcome to Panchkoshi Padyatra at Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Amid freezing temperature, ‘Bageshwari Panchkoshi Padyatra’ entered Bhikangaon village of Khargone district on Thursday to a rousing welcome by local representatives along with a large number of devotees.

The 110-km-long-yatra began from Sagaur-Bhagur village along with saints and seers. Around 1,000 devotees participated in the yatra. Upon arrival at Temla village, members of Jayshree Dadaji Mitra Mandal, accorded a grand welcome to the saints and offered phalahar, laddu and beverages at every point.

Local representatives along with a large number of devotees served 201kg Khichdi to pilgrims at Bhikangaon village. During the yatra, the devotees were seen singing, dancing on beats of religious bhajans. Panch Koshi Parikrama would conclude in Sagaur village. A mega event would be organised upon conclusion. Maha-arti and mass feast too would be organised.

Yatra coordinator Hariram Yadav and Ramlal Mandloi said that Yatra was being organized to spread message of pollution-free environment. Devotees from over 50 villages and eight districts took part in the Yatra. Pilgrims walked 20-25kms a day during the Yatra.

