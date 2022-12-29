Madhya Pradesh: Polio vaccine training camp conducted in Bhikangaon 

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A vaccination training camp for fractional doses of the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (fIPV) was conducted for Anganwadi workers working at the community health centre in Bhikangaon block. The training was conducted under the guidance of BMO Dr Hari Singh Jatav.

BEE Gajanan Lahane said that children will be administered the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine at an interval of nine months.

Training will also be given to all CHOs, ANMs, sector supervisors, ASHA workers in the block. Information regarding symptoms and prevention of sickle cell anaemia disease among children was also shared in the camp.

Testing and treatment of sickle cell anaemia or severe anaemia are being done free of cost at all government health institutions & hospitals. Malaria inspector Aapsingh Solanki, sector supervisor Bhagwan Yadav, Nayansingh Solanki, Dinesh Verma were among those present at the camp.