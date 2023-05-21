Madhya Pradesh: Robbery plan foiled, 4 held in Sendhwa

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Four armed robbers planning to rob people on Highway Road in Sendhwa were arrested near Tulsi Hotel on Friday night.

Sendhwa city station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said that taking cognizance of multipleáincidents of lootáon the highway road, SP Puneet Gehlot instructed Sendhwa station-in-charge to take prompt action against the culprits.

A team led by SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan conducted the operation following a tip off.

Team noticed a few people standing with bikes. The culprits tried to run escape after noticing the police. While four of them were arrested one managed to escape.

Those arrested were identified as Aryan Gupta (21), Vishal Bhalse (28), Ankush Panwar (22) and Karan Dewre (19). A pistol, some sharp-edged weapons and cash worth Rs 90,000 were recovered.

During subsequent investigation, they allegedly accepted to the crime and identified the absconding associate as Jatin Rawal. All four arrested accused were history-sheeter. Aryan Gupta had been externed from the district. The police would invoke NSA against Rawal.

