Madhya Pradesh: Robbery attempt at Silver Finance Bank

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Silver Finance Bank witnessed a failed robbery attempt at around 1:40 am on Monday. The thieves damaged the CCTV camera and computer. They ransacked the contents of the almirah and made a futile attempt to steal the silver kept in the strong room.

Police informed the bank operator about the incident at around 4:00am. Station in-charge Vijay Devda and his team inspected the spot. Dog squad team failed to find any clue. A forensic team collected the fingerprints from the spot.

Devda said operator has alleged no loss. Unidentified accused were booked under sections 457 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Commissioner of Police issues order to follow COVID protocols

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:46 PM IST