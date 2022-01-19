Bhopal: Commissioner of Police issues order to follow COVID protocols

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police, Makrand Deouskar issued an order to its all unit to follow the COVID-19 protocol while handling cases, an official said on Wednesday. The decision was taken because of the continuous increasing in corona cases in the state. Several police personnel were also getting infected.

CP, Deouskar told Free Press that detailed instructions had been given to all the police stations. The officials were instructed to put sanitizer, washing hand and water at every police stations. The visitors arrived in police station should sanitize themselves before getting inside.

The officers were also instructed to maintain proper distance while talking to visitors. Sanitization of the lockups and other places should be done in coordination with Municipal Corporation where the visitors and police personnel used to sit.

Those police personnel who were above the age of 50 years and having co morbidities like TB, cancer, asthma, heart and other serious disorders should not be deputed in the crowded area. The rate of infections would be high in such areas like railway station, hospital, bazaar, airport etc.

In case of any preventive orders, the police would use public address system, loud speakers and other gadgets.

If the officials come to know about the infected personnel then the matter shall be reported immediately to the health officials for compliance.

All the personnel shall ensure to use sanitizer, mask, hand gloves and other secure products while performing their duties. High rank officer, at least a gazetted officer will be the in charge of the entire programme.

