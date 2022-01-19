Bhopal: Domestic violence victims to get Rs 4 lakh assistance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Cabinet on Tuesday approved an assistance scheme for girls and women victims of domestic violence, according to state government official. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the meeting at Mantralaya.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “District collector, Superintendent of Police and CMHOs have been authorized to look into matter in case of domestic violation.”

The scheme provides for assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the victim of domestic violence with less than 40 percent disability in any part of the body and Rs 4 lakh for disability caused by more than 40 percent injury.

Along with this, provision has also been made to arrange for the actual cost of transportation to and from the court etc. or the destination (including the period of the case pending in the court).

The proposal of the Women and Child Development Department for a new assistance scheme for the victims of domestic violence has been approved. Under this, if the loss of any part of the body is less than 40 percent, assistance will be given to the victim up to Rs 2 lakh and if it is more than Rs 4 lakh.

Under the scheme, a committee has been formed in every district under the chairmanship of the collector. In this, the Superintendent of Police, CMHO and Women and Child Development District Program Officer have also been included. If the victim is not satisfied with the decision of the committee, then in such a situation she can appeal before the divisional commissioner in 60 days.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet nod for pattas to govt land occupants in urban areas

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:49 AM IST