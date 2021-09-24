Madhya Pradesh: Riders enjoy pristine beauty of Jhanwar Valley

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Riding to a less known wonder, bikers in the city capture the beauty of Jhanwar Valley ahead of Mandav on their drive. The group of Rides of Riders went on their exploring trip, just as the weekend started.

About 26 riders rode to Mandav and explored the area. Driving further away from Indore, the explorers went to Jhanwar valley about 90 km from Indore.

Group admin Gyandeep Srivastava said, “We ensured that all the riders have taken both the doses of Covid-19 to ensure everyone’s safety from the virus.” He added that the place is unexplored and not commercialised.

“We left at 6 in the morning and came back by 2 in the day,” Srivastava said.

He added that one has to carry food and water to sit and relax a small picnic there. “We had breakfast and after eating all leftovers and packing material was brought back,” Srivastava said.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:33 PM IST