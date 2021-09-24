Madhya Pradesh: Security poor in courts, says state bar council, demands protection

BHOPAL: The members of Madhya Pradesh Bar Council on Friday said that security of court is poor in the state. Gang wars have been reported in courts in Bhopal, Chhatarpur and Rewa but no concrete step has been taken to provide adequate safety to lawyers in Madhya Pradesh. They have demanded to enforce Advocate Protection Act.

The issue has been raised again following gang war that took place in Delhi on Friday in which three gangsters were killed in a shootout inside a courtroom.

The police security is provided in Bhopal district court. There are 7 gates in Bhopal district courts where policemen remain deployed. Even under-trials are kept in lock ups. However, there is no adequate police presence to handle gang war of accused criminals that take place in court premises.

During pandemic time, the security was tight to the extent that clients were not allowed inside without consent of advocates. The lawyers have demanded similar measures now.

In Delhi, gunmen dressed as lawyers barged into a courtroom where hearing was on and shot at gangster Jitender Gogi thrice. Special force personnel escorting the gangster then fired back, killing both the attackers on the spot. A total of 30 bullets were fired.

Bhopal district court too has witnessed gang war and incidents of firing. On June 24, 2011, to avenge the alleged rape of his wife, a man shot dead the accused and injured one of his accomplices in the district court premises, police said.

Vinod Rajput used a country-made pistol and shot dead history-sheeter Raju Khan and injured Nadeem Shahzad, who were brought to the court in connection with a case of looting. Raju, Shahzad and Nadeem Nawab had allegedly raped Rajput's wife on January 12, 2011. But, Rajput instead of filing a rape compliant lodged a complaint of theft under Sections 458 and 380 of IPC fearing that complaint of rape would bring disgrace to him and his family. Rajput shot them down while they were being brought back to court's lock up after the hearing.

In 1996, two persons had died in a gang war between Mukhtar Malik and Munne Painter. Before it, Hafeez and Shafeeq gunned down the assailant of their brother Raffu Pehalwan in the district court.

No concrete plan

Advocate Shivendra Upadhyaya, former chairman of State Bar Council and present member, said, “Though there have been gang wars, no government took them seriously. There should be tight security in court as advocate work with criminals. Court’s security is responsibility of registrar. The latter should come out with a concrete plan in this connection.”

How will advocates work?

Advocate Mehbood Ansari, ex- honorary secretary state Bar Council, said, “If this is the condition in courts, how will advocates work? The police men who are deployed should remain alert. On most occasions, they do not check visitors.”

Poor security

Advocate Akleshwar Dubey, president Sagar District Bar Association, said, “Security is very poor in courts. Court premises are open for all kinds of people. We are demanding Advocate Protection Act as gang wars and firing in courts have become common.”

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 07:27 PM IST